Kohima: The Kohima district administration along with the police carried out an eviction drive against illegal occupants at the Nagaland Legislative Assembly (NLA) complex in Kohima on Saturday.

Speaking on the eviction drive, Chonpenthung Ezung, Sub divisional officer (SDO) civil, said, “We carried out an eviction drive of illegal occupation of public land and government property by encroachers. This land belongs to Nagaland Legislative Assembly. So we have received reports from the Revenue Officer (RO) office, and accordingly the DC Kohima detailed us as magistrate to evict the persons and illegal occupants.”

“Two corrugated structures were dismantled by an earth mover and two buildings were sealed. The illegal occupants were also evicted,” he said.

One of the residents whose house was evicted, on condition of anonymity, said, “We bought the land in January for about Rs 2.5-3 lakh for which my sister negotiated. It is 25X30 ft size, a small plot where we built a humble corrugated house.”

The female resident claimed that there was hearsay that the land could belong to the state government as they were never informed about it by the former landowners.

“I did not know that it was the government’s land when we bought it. This suddenly happened and we don’t know what we should do next,” she said.

Eviction notices or orders issued by the government were also never received, she said.

The corrugated house, where she lived with her husband, was built at a cost of around Rs 1 lakh, where they also ran a shop.

“We were not aware of the land orders and with this sudden eviction. We don’t know where to go. We cannot go and stay at other people’s house also. It is wrong to evict us without giving any prior notice.”

Unfortunately, the couple, who lived at the house for five months, had to be evicted.

One reinforced cement concrete (RCC) building under construction was also sealed and will later be dismantled. The family informed that the eviction had taken place for the second time.

The RCC building was reportedly built after the first eviction without a no-objection notice from the state government.

