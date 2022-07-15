Kohima: Celebrating the “relentless spirit of rural entrepreneurship”, 28 entrepreneurs from Jakhama block under Kohima district received a collective amount of Rs 74 lakh for various non-farm Projects under Community Enterprise Fund (CEF) for Enterprise Promotion on Friday at Jakhama.

Organised by the Nagaland State Rural Livelihoods Mission (NSRLM) in Collaboration with JWLCCS Jakhama, the celebration was marked as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, to celebrate beneficiaries of the Start-up Village Entrepreneurship Program (SVEP).

Block Program Manager, NSRLM, BMMU, RD Block Jakhama, Vitsitui Mepfhü-o informed that the entrepreneurs were selected based on their business development plans and the sustainability of these businesses.

He informed that the loans are disbursed to the entrepreneurs for the second time to upgrade or expand their businesses.

Exhorting the group of entrepreneurs, program manager (IB-CB) NSRLM SMMU Selabeituo Theünuo, said that it is for the first time such a huge amount was sanctioned in a block by the NSRLM. He informed that out of 74 RD blocks, Jakhama has been one of the best-performing blocks.

He said that the programmes under NRLM aim to support and equip entrepreneurs. Encouraging the entrepreneurs to be diligent, he informed them that efforts are being made to increase sanction amounts with lesser interest rates.

While he advised the entrepreneurs to be sincere with their works, he praised them for their contribution to society and the employment generation opportunities that are provided to people through the local businesses.

He also urged the need for local entrepreneurs to capture the market and sustain the business. Highlighting that some beneficiaries become too complacent after receiving rewards, he challenged the entrepreneurs to make the right investment and avoid being a loan defaulters.

Further, he encouraged the rural entrepreneurs to cope with the changing world and enhance their businesses accordingly with

Among the rural entrepreneurs is Vimelito Kuotsu, an entrepreneur registered under the 3rd phase of basic Business Skills Training who has gone to become a successful entrepreneur in Phesama Village.

Beginning with a fast-food service in his native place, he later started a steel fabricating unit to meet the needs of the locals, converting his fast-food restaurant to a steel fabricating unit. He availed an amount of Rs 3 lakh from the Community Enterprise Fund to strengthen his initiative.

Like him, Mezikhol Kera, a young enthusiastic and energetic entrepreneur from Khuzama Village, also availed of the package to upgrade his grocery and hardware stores.

