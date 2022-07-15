The Kohima District Badminton Association (KDBA) on Friday informed that it will be conducting trials for the Inter-district tournament cum the Nagaland Olympics 2022 on July 30.
Information and Publicity Secretary Medozhazo Rutsa informed that the trial for the district team would be conducted at the state indoor stadium at Officers Hill at 8 AM.
Selected players will compete at Longleng in August and the categories include Singles and Doubles (Men and Women), Mixed Doubles, Junior Boys and Girls under-19 (Singles and Doubles), U-19 Mixes Doubles, Boys and Girls under-17 (Singles and Doubles), Boys and Girls under-15 (Singles and Doubles), Boys and Girls under-13 (Singles and Doubles), Boys and Girls under-11 (Singles and Doubles), and Boys and Girls under-9 (Singles).
The category for Veterans (Masters) includes doubles for men in 35+, 40+, 45+, 50+, 55+, 60+, and 65+.
Interested players have been requested to submit details to the KDBA officials Amardeep Gurung at 9436604368 and Kekhriesetuo Ziephrü at 7005017677.
