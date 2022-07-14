Music can divert youth's attention from dark side of Nagaland: CM Rio

Kohima: Chief minister Neiphiu Rio on Thursday said that the state government is making efforts to promote music and arts, using it as a tool to divert the attention from the dark side of Nagaland.

During a sound speaker distribution ceremony held at the CM residential complex in Kohima on Thursday evening, Rio said that people from outside the state think differently about Nagaland as they often associate it as a disturbed state with the prevalence of insurgency and the draconian Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA).

Rio said that Nagaland is a state with lovely and peaceful people and talented youth who have positive attitudes, and there is a need to divert attention from the dark side.

While lauding the initiatives undertaken by the Task Force for Music and Arts (TaFMA), he praised individuals and organizations for partnering with TaFMA and the state government to promote the sector.

Expressing his desire to visit all districts to witness the art and music scene, he urged the youth across the state to unite and support one another.

Following the COVID-19-induced lockdowns which affected normal lives, Rio challenged the musicians to emerge with new ideas and present them to the state government. As there is huge potential for progress in the Music sector, the CM assured of the state government’s support.

Further, Rio also challenged musicians to take up music as a profession. He encouraged the youth to promote and preserve the unique culture of the Naga tribes and, at the same time, be sensitised about the significance of the tradition and culture. He also committed to donating 15KV power generators to all districts through TaFMA to support uninterrupted musical events.

TaFMA advisor Theja Meru acknowledged the chief minister for always placing the youth close to his heart. He informed that TaFMA is developing and grooming children at the grassroots level.

Column speakers were distributed to 12 district partners of TaFMA. The initiative is aimed at powering TaFMA district partners to help talents at the grassroots level in all the districts.

C21B Behringer company, Germany model were distributed. Meru informed that the district partners also received a microphone and a microphone stand each along with the speaker.

As for the remaining four new districts, the process is on to identify capable music groups or societies to take up the work of TaFMA.

TaFMA acquired the equipment at a 45% discount for each speaker from Beat Devices, a music store based in Kohima, as part of the social responsibility initiative to support music and young talents across Nagaland. 55% of the cost of speakers was borne by TaFMA.

Beat Devices, since 2016, has been dealing in sound rentals and sound installation and is owned by Kezhazelhou Ltu.

Singer and songwriter Virie Solo also took a brief moment to thank the CM for the support towards musicians and assured them to work hard to promote musicians in the state.

