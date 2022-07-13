Kohima: In a unique initiative, the student body in Nangtan village under the Mon district set up a three-in-one science museum, laboratory and mini library with the hope to promote the academic study of science, particularly among school students in the remote area.

Converting a seed storage room into three in one place, the Nangtan Students’ Union (NSU) initiated the museum-laboratory-mini library project to “bring interests among school students of the village and Tizit, in general, to pursue science and contribute to the society.”

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The project was coordinated by a PhD scholar from Kohima Science College Jotsoma, Zenwang Konyak, and the museum specimens and scientific equipment such as microscopes, test tubes, flow charts, science models and so on, were donated by the Department of Botany and Zoology.

Speaking to EastMojo, Zenwang Konyak said that the project is mainly targeted at high school students in remote areas, particularly the Tizit area under the Mon district bordering Assam.

“There is no science laboratory in the schools around here and to promote science education, I think it is important to have a laboratory,” he said.

Zenwang Konyak, the brain behind this initiative.

The scholar informed that the student body wrote applications to the two departments of the college about four months ago seeking the unused equipment for display in the village museum and to set up the laboratory.

“It was approved last week and we received the equipment. Some of the Class XI-XII models that were lying with the college were also donated to us. So we set up the three in one place– museum, laboratory and mini library–a long-cherished dream of NSU,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

He said that the project was also initiated to give the underprivileged students in the remote villages the chance to access science facilities. While invites will be sent out to schools, he informed that executives of the student body are also trained to exhibit the items on display at the museum.

The converted seed storage room provided by the District Agriculture Officer (DAO) Mon and the Sub Divisional Agriculture officer (SDAO) of Tizit will however serve as the science museum for only four months. He said the student body will have to soon find a permanent space to host the museum.

The student body is also determined to organize science activities and events in the future days to engage with students about basic science knowledge.

Konyak said that he hopes to see students take interest in learning science and contribute to the Naga society with the knowledge.

Meanwhile, recycled glass bottles have been used for storing new specimens and there are further plans to increase the specimens.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The mini library has hosts of books ranging from Science, Theology, engineering, and so on, with books donated by well-wishers.

The Union expressed its gratitude to the head of departments of Zoology and Botany at Kohima Science College Jotsoma for providing the materials and the SDAO Tizit and DAO Mon for allocating room temporarily to host the materials.

It is informed that the project also received support from research scholars in Department of Botany and Zoology.

Also read: Nagaland reports 5 new COVID-19 cases

Trending Stories









