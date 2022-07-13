Presidential election 2022: Ballot box reaches Nagaland Assembly

Kohima: Ballot box and other election materials dispatched by the Election Commission of India (ECI) for the presidential election 2022 scheduled for July 18, reached the Nagaland Assembly in Kohima on Wednesday.

Authorized officials who have been deputed, brought the ballot box and other election materials by the Delhi to Dimapur flight on July 13 and further proceeded to the Strong room at Assembly Secretariat in Kohima from the Dimapur airport.

In the State capital, the box and materials have been stored in previously sanitized and sealed strong rooms under strict Videography monitoring.

After the poll, the sealed Ballot boxes and other election material will be transported back to Delhi on July 19 to the Office of Returning Officer–the Secretary-General, Rajya Sabha, PC Mody.

The boxes and other documents during the journeys have been carried personally in the aircraft cabins and never out of sight of accompanying officers, the state officials informed.

Authorized Officers deputed for the collection of election materials from Nagaland includes Darhu Shupao, Joint Secretary & Assistant Returning Officer Nagaland Legislative Assembly Secretariat, R. Mathung, Deputy Chief Election Officer, Nagaland, KV Vitoho, Section Officer, Nagaland Legislative Assembly Secretariat, Khiudia Newmai, Junior Section Officer, Nagaland Legislative Assembly Secretariat.

The ECI, on Tuesday, had started the preparation for the Presidential Election by distributing and dispatching the designated ballot boxes, ballot papers, special pens and other sealed election materials to the State Legislative Assembly Secretariats including in the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

An air ticket has been booked in the name of “Mr Ballot Box” to meet the timelines for the presidential elections.

