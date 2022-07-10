Kohima: Nagaland on Saturday recorded two new COVID-19 cases, five less than the previous day, pushing the tally to 35,543, a health department official said.
Dimapur district reported the two fresh cases, he said.
The state now has 32 active COVID-19, while 33,255 people have recovered from the disease and 1,494 have migrated to other states, the official said.
The COVID-19 recovery rate is now 93.56 per cent, he said.
The COVID-19 death toll in the state is 1,762.
Nagaland has so far tested a total of 4,75,197 samples for the infection.
Over 18,39,782 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the state till Friday, the official said.
