Muslims in Nagaland celebrate Eid-ul-Adha

Kohima: Muslims in Nagaland on Sunday celebrated Eid-ul-Adha with religious fervour and gaiety at various locations in the state.

The community people mainly in the state capital, Kohima and the commercial hub, Dimapur were seen thronging Eidgahs offering namaaz or prayers and hugging each other and wishing Eid Mubarak.

On the auspicious occasion of the festival of sacrifice, they were also seen extending alms to the needy outside the mosques.

Meanwhile, Nagaland Governor Prof Jagdish Mukhi, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton have extended warm Id-ul-Adha greetings to the people of Nagaland particularly to the Muslim community.

In his message, the governor said this festival epitomizes the noble values of sacrifice, trust and forgiveness. He hoped that this sacred occasion will usher in goodwill, harmony and further strengthen the values of our society.

The governor wished all good health, peace and prosperity.

Taking to twitter, Chief Minister Rio wished that noble ideals of the day enrich our lives with peace and harmony.

See more I extend my warm greetings to our Muslim brothers and sisters on the occasion of Id-Ul-Zuha. May the noble ideals of the day enrich our lives with peace and harmony. #EidAdhaMubarak — Neiphiu Rio (@Neiphiu_Rio) July 9, 2022

#EidMubarak to all who are celebrating. May this joyous occasion of #EidAlAdha bring peace, love and hope among all, twitted Deputy CM Patton.

See more #EidMubarak to all who are celebrating. May this joyous occasion of #EidAlAdha bring peace, love and hope among all. #EidAdhaMubarak pic.twitter.com/EZALFUMPIT — Yanthungo Patton (@YanthungoPatton) July 10, 2022

