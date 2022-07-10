GOI pushing new edited version of 16 Point Agreement: NSCN-IM

The NSCN-IM, on Sunday, accused the Government of India of “desperately trying to push through a new edited version of 16 Point Agreement,” saying it is at the cost of betraying the Framework Agreement (FA) signed with the group on August 3, 2015.

An official statement from the group said that the state of affairs on the ongoing Indo-Naga political talks is a matter of regret as rogue elements are pushing around with the blessing of the GOI targeting the destruction of the Framework Agreement.

“Nowhere in the world had we witnessed such un-ethical political maneuver. Destructive forces are being sponsored by the very power engaged with National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN) to bring Naga political solution since the talk began in 1997 after signing the historic Second Indo-Naga Ceasefire,” it said.

The group said that the elements of perfidy, deceit, duplicity, double-dealings and treachery has been planted by the Centre’s Intelligence agencies in the same manner as when the state of Nagaland was created under the 16 Point Agreement.

“Interestingly, when NNPGs Convener Kitovi travelled to Arunachal Pradesh to meet the Nagas of Tirap, Longding and Changlang, he was escorted by Assam Rifles. Ironically, some Naga CSOs were put in such condition that they were made to declare support to Agreed Position but under duress,” NSCN-IM said.

It said that the Tirap, Longding and Changlang districts organization is headed by a close relative of Tikhat, the so-called Ato Kilonser of NSCN(R) of NNPGs. This event, it said, was followed by another meeting in Guwahati called by AK Mishra.

The confused bona fide Arunachal Pradesh Naga leaders wants to know the reality of the actual status of the Indo-Naga political talks and requested Hebron to update them on the actual position, the group said.

It informed that accordingly, a meeting was called at Camp Hebron on June 29 but some heavyweight political leaders, village chiefs council, GB Council, Naga Hoho (Arunachal unit), Arunachal Naga Students Union and some people could only turn up at their own risk.

The group said that the Naga CSOs who turned up at Hebron had told them with a very clear vision that they are for a genuine Naga political solution and not otherwise.

Those who did not turn up had conveyed that the Arunachal administration, police and Assam Rifles warned and stopped them from proceeding to Hebron. In this regard, it said, “Such conduct engineered by GOI is more a nuisance than a catastrophe but it can be avoided if sincerity and democratic transparency are not stored in cold storage”.

Such a manner of undermining the Naga political issue by resorting to a highly demeaning manner is the most annoying thing that keeps coming up at the crucial stage of the Naga political process, it said.

Further, it said that along with the Naga people, it will not accept toxic divisive policy to repeat the past blunder.

