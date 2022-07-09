Kohima: The Nagaland Olympic Association (NOA), on Friday, informed that it is set to host the Nagaland Olympic and Paralympic Games 2022 from August 22-27 in Kohima, Dimapur and Chümoukedima.

Abu Metha, NOA secretary-general, said that for the first time the state has decided to host the Paralympics along with the Olympics during the NOA’s annual general meeting on Friday.

The state’s capital will be the main host city and some sports disciplines like football will begin ahead of the opening day.

All the 16 districts of Nagaland will take part in sports like archery, athletics, badminton, basketball, boxing, football, taekwondo, table tennis, wushu, tennis and shooting, among others.

He said, “The disciplines were chosen on the basis of the disciplines played at the North East Olympics, keeping in mind other factors such as infrastructure, logistics, availability of accommodation facilities and resources.”

The para-sports events will be demonstration sports and not based on inter-district competitions.

Earlier, the website of the NOA was officially launched by the Chief Minister and president of NOA, Neiphiu Rio.

Nagaland is looking forward to participate in the forthcoming North East Olympic Games in Shillong, Meghalaya.

The NOA also instituted the Athletes Commission to be chaired by Arjuna Awardee and Olympian Chekrovolü Swüro.

During the meeting, the NOA directed all associations to include sportspersons in their executive bodies.

Other important matters pertaining to anti-doping measures, age manipulation and over-age sportspersons and training methods for athletes, were also deliberated.

NOA also adopted a resolution to bid for hosting of future edition of the national games. This proposal will be submitted to the Nagaland Government by the NOA.

The AGM was attended by representatives from sports bodies including archery, athletics, badminton, basketball, amateur boxing, football, handball, kho kho, lawn tennis, amateur muaythai, softball, sepaktakraw, shooting Sports, table tennis, taekwondo, volleyball, weightlifting, wrestling and wushu.

Special invitees to the annual general meeting included State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities Diethono Nakhro, NOA founding president and Dr T Ao State Sports Awardee Er Lanu Toy, Olympian, Arjuna Awardee & Dr. T. Ao State Sports Awardee Chekrovolü Swüro, Department of School Education Advisor Dr KT Sukhalu, Department of Youth.

The meet was also attended by Resources & Sports Advisor Zale Neikha, Director General of Police Nagaland T J Longkumer, Department of Youth Resources & Sports Commissioner & Secretary Wezope Kenye, Department of school Education Special Secretary Kevileno Angami, Department of School Education Principal Director Thavaseelan, Department of Youth Resources and Sports Director Akumla Chuba.

