Kohima: In a first, migrant workers engaged with the Border Roads Task Force (BRTF) registered with the Nagaland Building and Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Board (NBOCWWB) on Friday.

Nearly 100 workers of the 89 Border Roads Task Force (BRTF) registered themselves with the state government during a field registration conducted at the BRTF’s garrison at Sechü-Zubza under the Kohima district.

Chairman, NBOCWWB, Dr Kekhrie Yhome, while addressing the workers said that India, being a welfare state, provides social security to its citizens in all walks of social life. It is the board’s responsibility to oversee the construction sector not just from the State but even from other states.

Yhome encouraged the workers to register with the Board to avail of benefits, as the nature of their work is seasonal and prone to accidents.

He said often, employees of the sector are subjected to humiliation. In this regard, Yhome assured the Board would look after registered workers in the State.

He also advised the workers to seek help from officials in case of any confusion. Further, he informed that the Board and BRTF would work together to register all workers currently employed under BRTF.

BRTF official Harsh Srivastava has earlier informed that the BRTF was not aware of the schemes provided under NBOCWWB.

He expressed hope that collaboration between the two would benefit the workers.

Chief Executive Officer, NBOCWWB, T. Chubayanger also informed that the Board would provide all the support and logistics for the workers to get registered and avail the facilities.

He said that the staff and officials of the Board would explain the schemes in detail and make the registration process easier for them.

The Board runs five welfare schemes: Tool Grant, where all registered beneficiaries who annually renew their registration receive Rs. 1000 as assistance for the purchase of tools; Insurance coverage in case of natural and accidental deaths; maternity benefits; medical assistance and education scholarship for two (maximum) children of the beneficiary. A one-time pension is in the pipeline, the official informed.

