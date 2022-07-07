

Kohima: Nagaland’s COVID-19 tally rose to 35,528 on Wednesday as six more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

Five new cases were reported in Dimapur district and one in Peren, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Nagaland now has 21 active cases, while 33,253 people have recovered from the disease, 761 have succumbed to it, and 1,493 patients have migrated to other states so far.

The recovery rate stood at 93.59 per cent, he said.

The state has thus far tested over 4.75 lakh samples for COVID-19.

Also read: Nagaland: Kohima to host 2nd inter-department badminton tourney

Trending Stories









