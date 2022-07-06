Kohima: After the success of the first ever Kohima inter-department badminton tournament in October last year, the state’s capital is all set to witness the second edition on July 22-23 at the Nagaland Legislative Assembly multi-purpose hall.

Shanavas C, deputy commissioner of Kohima and president of Inter Department Badminton Club (IDBC), said, “This year, there will be four categories: Men’s Doubles (Two teams from each department), Women’s Doubles (One team from each department), Mixed Doubles (One team from each department), and 50+, legislators and retirees.”

The winners will receive Rs 15,000 while runners up each get Rs 10,000. The entry fee is fixed at Rs 1000. Last date of form submission is July 13. Forms are available here.

The annual tournament, he said, is to ensure coordination among government departments as the convergence of all departments is needed.

The first edition has helped build friendly relationship between government employees, he informed. Three children, who are badminton enthusiasts, provided with badminton kits. He informed that in this edition more children will likely be given the badminton kits.

As the convenor of the tournament, Shanavas C also encouraged all departments to send members for participation. One condition for participation is that two state players will not be permitted to form a team.

To nurture young sporting talents, Shanavas C, who is the head of the district sports council, said that the council will make efforts to support talents.

While in the previous edition, 37 departments, and 8 legislators participated in the tournament, he informed that more participants are expected in this edition.

