Kohima: As part of The Entrepreneurs Associates (tEA) ambitious project to plant 1 billion fruit trees by 2050 under its ‘Trees For Wealth’ (TFW) movement, over 12,000 farmers from across Nagaland have been trained and inducted, creating a “huge silent movement for prosperity and sustainable development”.

Informing this at a press conference held at its head office on Monday, founder and CEO of tEA, Neichüte Doulo said that the TFW movement which was launched on November 22, 2019, hopes to revolutionize Nagaland’s agricultural landscape, restore the environment and make the state the “Fruit hub of India”.

Through the movement, he hoped for an impact on 1 million farmers to trigger Rs 1 trillion economy. As 4.6 lakh fruit trees has been planted till May, Doulo is optimistic of achieving its target plantation, way ahead of time. It also plans to plant 5 lakh fruit trees this year.

Under the movement, 12 districts in Nagaland and two in Manipur had been covered so far and in the past year, the movement has impacted 1,455 men and 824 women.

It’s slogan ‘Micro by one, volume by mass’, he said, was also built on the unique land holding system and social structure of ethnic communities of Nagaland and Manipur States particularly and North East Region (NER) of India in general.

The movement is now in full swing following the COVID-19 pandemic and it’s induced lockdowns which has impacted the lives of people worldwide. Doulo is also hopeful that this movement would reverse the trend of unmitigated urban migration.

tEA, he said, would be also be working with 10 lakh farmers to ensure their income generation, livelihood and sustainability to generate Rs 2 lakh income per family, from fruits, by 2030.

Under it’s innovative programme ‘pay back environmentally’, with the support of Caring Friends from Mumbai about 2,000 street vendors and daily wagers were paid Rs 2,000 each in August 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic in exchange for 100 fruit tree saplings, which will be the “pay back”.

Through the movement, a mixed variety of fruit trees like plum, orange, lime, guava, persimmon, avocado, mango, fig, tamarillo, walnut, pears, litchee etc. had been introduced including quick yielding fruit trees so that farmers could harvest early and start generating income to motivate and encourage them to adopt fruit tree plantation as a viable long-term livelihood.

This positive change in mindset, he said, was needed to bring about a revolution in the rural land utilization patterns to move away from sustainable farming methods towards a more sustainable and profitable fruit tree led rural economy.

The produces made by the farmers are also supported by tEA’s ‘Buy Back Policy’ to facilitate market linkages and provide income assurance and risk reduction.

As one of the leading NGO in the state, tEA is triggering the movement with the required logistics and innovative programs, while also advocating native methods to methods and techniques of plantation.

Pointing out that the North East is the 6th Hotspot of the World’s Biodiversity, he said that the people should make the best use of the natural resources.

Through the movement, a minimum of 50 farmers each from a village is being supported.

