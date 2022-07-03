Kohima: Nagaland is all set to welcome Union Finance & Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharam who will be addressing the conclave on Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Bankers and Investors Meet in Kohima on July 4-5.

Addressing a presser in Kohima on Saturday, Alemtemshi Jamir, CEO of the Investment and Development Authority of Nagaland (IDAN), said that the conclave is being organised to attract more CSRs to the state.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Jamir said that although Nagaland has over Rs 27,000 crore turnover annually, it has been receiving only .006% in the form of CSR out of the total turnover.

Despite numerous pitches for investments at various investors’ meet held in Mumbai, Delhi, and Bangkok by the state, he said that none has materialized so far and so with the Union Minister’s visit to the state, he hopes for a major change in the state.

He also revealed that industry frontrunners including over 50 chief executive officers (CEO) are expected to be part of the conclave.

He then hoped that many investment opportunities would also come up following the conclave. Jamir added that there is a need to highlight the need for CSRs in the state and make it a possibility for the NGOs and grassroots population to interact with the companies.

He informed that IDAN has been collecting proposals and schemes in the past few months and pushing them forward to corporate circles, expressing hope that the proposals will be accepted.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

In this regard, he said that IDAN is hopeful of attracting over Rs 100 crore just under CSR alone, while over Rs 200 crore in the form of loans to be disbursed under the Bankers’ credit outreach programme.

Major corporates, including TVS, Tata Steels, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, International Business Machines (IBM), Axis Bank, and Federal Bank among others are likely to be part of the conclave.

Further, he said that 13 Central Public Sector Undertakings (CPSUs) including Oil India, Power Finance Corporation (PFC) and Numaligarh Refinery have already committed to a lot of investment in Nagaland in the form of CSRs.

Also read: Monkeypox symptoms in UK patients differ from previous outbreaks: Lancet study

Trending Stories









