Kohima: The much-awaited CSR, investment & banking conclave to be held from July 4-6 was put on hold as union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman rescheduled her visit.

The next date is yet to be confirmed as the state awaits the Union Minister’s nod for the new dates, Alemtemshi Jamir, CEO of the Investment and Development Authority of Nagaland confirmed with EastMojo.

The proposed conclave is to be held under the theme “Partnerships for Strengthening Sustainable Development”. “Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Union Finance Minister has rescheduled her visit, and therefore, the State Government has decided to postpone the Conclave,” he said in a press note.

New dates for the conclave will be informed once the Finance Minister’s fresh schedule is finalised, he informed.

The minister said that the state government had planned the CSR Conclave as it has multiple objectives of bringing in innovation and private capital in meeting developmental challenges of the state, of forging long-term partnerships which would help in further integrating the State’s economic players with the national value chains and promoting private industry in the state.

For the event, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio is said to have invited the Union Finance Minister for the CSR & Investment Conclave at the stage of conceptualisation, and “she had gracefully consented and thereafter guided the State Government in planning for the event.”

