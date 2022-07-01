National Doctors' Day: Nagaland awards 10 'Best Performing' doctors

Kohima: As the country celebrates the National Doctors’ Day to acknowledge the contributions of doctors in the society, doctors in Nagaland too joined the celebrations on Friday under the theme “Family Doctor on the Front Line” at the Directorate of Health & Family Welfare.

During the event, which was organised by the State Health Agency (Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY), 10 doctors were awarded for their outstanding performances. They were awarded the ‘Best Performing Doctor’ under Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The doctors who were awarded include Senior Specialist of District Hospital (DH) Wokha Dr Imkongsanen, Medical Officer (MO) House of hope Dr C Noksen Sangla, Junior (Jr) Specialist DH Phek Dr. Shevosa Vese, MO DH Noklak Dr Chongya BL, Senior Medical Officer (SMO) DH Mon Dr Aman Konyak, MO Lemjem Hospital Mokokchung Dr Imsulemba Jamir, Jr Specialist DH Longleng Dr L Khyothungo Yanthan, MO Naga Hospital Authority Kohima Dr Zuchamo Patton, MO DH Kiphire Dr Holiba A Anar, and Consultant CIHSR Dimapur Dr Shirley T Leivon.

Secretary Health & Famly Welfare, Asangla Imti reviewed the process and selection of awardees from the District level that performed exceptionally for the AB-PMJAY scheme, and reminded all doctors that the award is not to undermine rest of the hardworking doctors but a motivation for all.

Minister of PWD (Housing & Mechanical) Tongpang Ozukum, who graced the occasion as the special guest, termed doctors “the personification of God on Earth”. The minister said that to be a doctor is not just an honor but also a huge responsibility. He said a slight negligence on the part of the doctors can take away patient’s lives.

Recalling the peak of COVID-19 pandemic, he lauded how doctors went beyond the call of duty to serve the patients.

Ozukum also encouraged doctors and appealed to the department to sensitise people about the scheme so that it reaches the rightful beneficiaries.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

He also suggested that a comprehensive survey of the implementation of the scheme should be made. Highlighting the vast improvement of the medical facilities and infrastructure in the state over the years, he encouraged all doctors to remain committed to their jobs.

During the event, the doctors also paid a tribute to all deceased doctors across the world who lost their lives battling COVID-19.

President of Nagaland Medical College Dr Joyce Angami briefed the gathering about the history of the day, adding that the it is not just a commemoration of Dr B C Roy but a time to also showcase the achievement of all doctors in their highest calibre as respectable and dignified people in the society.

Also read: Delhi HC seeks police stand on Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair’s plea against police remand

Trending Stories









