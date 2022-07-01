Kohima: The Central Naga Tribal Council (CNTC) and the Lotha Hoho met on June 29 to discuss oil exploration in Nagaland, roads and the Naga peace talks.

CNTC chairman T Lanu Imchen said the Lothas were losing a lot due to the non-exploration of oil in their land. On the foothill road, he highlighted the amount sanctioned by the Nagaland Government, adding that maintenance work had been stopped for the time being owing to unsuitable weather conditions. Imchen informed Lothas that a majority of the foothill road was road lies under Wokha District and the Lothas have more to gain from the foothill road project.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Speaking about the Naga political scenario, Imchen lamented the exorbitant taxes levied on its people by the various Naga political groups taking advantage of the prolonged talk with the Government of India.

He said that the NSCN (IM) policy was not people-friendly and that the Government of India and the negotiating groups should sign the final solution soon.

The CNTC has also issued a memorandum on the state job reservation policy to the Government of Nagaland, stating that job reservation should be pocket-wise, not tribe-wise. The CNTC also demanded 25% job reservation for the so-called advanced tribes of Nagaland.

Also read: Bengal logs 1,524 new COVID cases, positivity rate jumps to 12.89%

Trending Stories









