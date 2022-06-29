Kohima: PenThrill publication house, a Kohima-based publication house, on Tuesday released its first Tenyidie book titled ‘Akezisuo mu puo puotsa’ by Thenangunuo Theünuo, a 37-year-old officer from the department of health and family welfare, Nagaland.

Speaking at the launch, the author said the book documents stories narrated by her father, and is dedicated to him. “I always had plans of writing my father’s stories from a long time back,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Publisher Rita said that it has been quite a journey publishing the book as they were faced with extraordinary challenges, which was never encountered in the past 8 years of book publishing

She informed that the book is the first book in Tenyidie published by PenThrill and is the 56th publication.

“Translations cannot fully capture the nuances conveyed in a different language which is why I think it is really important to preserve the living languages that we have before it starts disappearing,” she said. To preserve a language, she said that it must also be passed on to new speakers.

Retired professor, D Kuolie who launched the book noted the transition of the book from oral to written. As the local language is beautiful and deep, he said that it is a blessing to be able to preserve the language.

“We went through a restructuring phase with our language and was able to preserve many of our culture and stories,” he said. The author has made a great achievement by being able to write the book.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

He also said that Tenyidie is very complex and the speakers are yet to fully understand the intricacies. As the language is God’s greatest gift, he thanked the author for adding another book to the language library.

The programme was chaired by Thepfulhouzo Tsürho, with invocation pronounced by CRC Rüsoma pastor, Rev Khrieo Mezhü. The book dedication was done by Cross Wonder Church Kohima sr pastor, Rev Ketou Theünuo and vote of thanks proposed by CRC Chiephobozou, pastor Pavi Pao. Special numbers were presented by Vilakhonuo Keditsu and Kikruneinuo Kechü.

Also read: Assam Rifles pays respect to Captain Kenguruse on 23rd death anniversary

Trending Stories









