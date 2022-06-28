Kohima: Nagaland Chief Secretary Nagaland J Alam on Tuesday announced that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be attending the Nagaland CSR & Investment Conclave 2022 to be held on July 4-5.

He made the announcement while addressing the Administrative head of departments (AHoDs) and head of departments (HoDs) at the Nagaland Civil Secretariat Conference Hall in Kohima.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The Chief Secretary informed that the CSR conclave will be a first- of-its-kind in Nagaland, organized by the Investment and Development Authority (IDAN) for which he sought the support of all departments.

Alam also said that the state government has plans to implement e-pension at the earliest and that areas of reforms need to be addressed for the proper functioning of the government. The Chief Secretary expressed confidence that the new technologies can be implemented successfully for the ease of doing business.

CEO IDAN, Alemtemshi, while briefing the officers, said the CSR conclave is one step towards the many positive changes to be implemented in the state. He said that various cooperate companies have shown interest in investing in Nagaland.

Further, he highlighted that there will be business-to-business (B2B) and business-to- government interactions and a bankers’ conclave during the event as well. Jamir also sought the cooperation and support from the officers of the state government for the event.

Also read: Shocking: Indian MMA fighter assaulted by Afghan fighter, his fans

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Trending Stories









