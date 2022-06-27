Kohima: Nagaland on Sunday reported one fresh COVID-19 case, taking the tally to 35,506, a health department official said.
The new case was detected in Mokokchung district, he said.
Nagaland now has three active COVID-19 cases while 33,250 people have so far recovered from the disease, and 1,492 patients have migrated to other states, he said.
The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 93.65 per cent.
The coronavirus death toll remained at 761 as no fresh deaths were reported.
The state has so far tested a total of 4,74,619 samples for COVID-19
Over 18,34,461 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the state.
ALSO READ: AIPSN expresses concern over grim flood and erosion situation in Assam
Latest Stories
- Meghalaya: Board structure of MeECL, its subsidairies to be restructured
- Manik Saha won because of large-scale rigging, says Tripura LoP Manik Sarkar
- Assam floods: NDRF deploys 3 women rescuers for ops in Silchar
- Arunachal Cong protests, says Agnipath cruel joke on future of youth
- Anand Mahindra’s reply on his qualification wins the internet
- Nagaland: MoU inked to strengthen SHGs for persons with disabilities