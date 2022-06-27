Dimapur: Union Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Sunday said Nagaland and entire northeast region have rich natural heritage and climatic conditions favourable for producing any crop.

He stressed on increasing quantity and improving quality of the produce for marketability.

Speaking at the inaugural function of the Farmers’ Exhibition-cum-Workshop at Central Institute of Horticulture (CIH), Medziphema in Chumoukedima district, he said agriculture and allied sector is a very important aspect of the Union government while Nagaland and North East have immense potentiality due to favourable climatic conditions.

Tomar said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given special focus to make agriculture progressive with an aim to increase the income of farmers.

Modi government is also working to provide the state government with adequate funds for agriculture and through the CIH, technology should reach the farmers, the Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare minister said.

He said Modi has given special focus on the Northeast, on the funding and implementation of schemes.

Tomar said Nagaland is rich in the horticulture sector and the products, including pineapple, mushroom, and Naga king chilli have the potential to be exported outside the state.

The Union minister also stressed on increasing the quality and quantity of the crops to improve the economy of the farmers.

He lauded the efforts of the CIH in improving the horticulture sector in Nagaland and also the Nagaland government for doing enough in the agriculture sector and also bringing development in the state.

Nagaland Advisor for Border Affairs and Horticulture, Mhathung Yanthan stated that CIH established in 2006 is a very unique institute and the only institute in the north eastern region under the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare which conducts training, demonstration and skill development programme in horticulture with focus approach on post harvest technology.

Since its establishment, the CIH has been implementing capacity building programmes offering model training and certificate courses in horticulture and providing quality planting materials to farmers which are raised from the CIH nursery, he said.

The state has now three Geographical Indication (GI) registered crops -Naga tree tomato, Naga mircha and Naga cucumber, he said.

Later the Union Minister also visited the Pineapple Farm at Molvom Village and National Research Center for Mithun (ICAR), Jharnapani.

