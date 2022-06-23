Kohima: The Nagaland Olympic Association (NOA) will conduct the Olympic Day run 2022 on June 25 at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in Kohima.

The race categories include those for officials and invited dignitaries (men & women); veterans (men & women); an open category for women & men, and under-16, under-14 and under-12 categories.

Except for the race for officials and invited dignitaries, cash worth Rs 1.80 lakh will be awarded to winners of the other categories.

The last date of registration is on June 23 and registrations are open for all with no entry fee. Besides the NOA office, registration forms are also available online. After a participant registers, a confirmation call will be sent out to all the participants as a reminder and information about the event on June 24.

On the day of the run, the participants will receive the bib numbers from 08:30 AM to 09:30 AM at the venue.

The races will begin from 10 AM onwards based on categories.

Refreshments will be provided to all the participants All participants are requested to be at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in Kohima by 08:00 am on 25 June 2022.

For entries and queries, one can also contact N Khatsu at +91-8259-023-640 and Kajüloni Krichena at +91-7085-333-972.

