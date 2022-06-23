Kohima: Nearly three weeks after the Nagaland Assembly Secretariat Staff Association (NASSA) began its protest against the appointment of a retired officer as its administrative head, the agitation has been called off on Thursday after a resignation was tendered by Dr PJ Antony from the post of principal secretary.

Following a meeting of the NASSA along with the Joint Action Committee (JAC), the employee body decided to call off the month-long agitation with immediate effect .

NASSA general secretary Talirenla, and JAC Secretary Sezoto Theyo, informed that the decision was taken consequent upon the resignation tendered by Dr PJ. Antony (retired Officer ) from the post of Principal Secretary of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly Secretariat (NLAS) on June 22.

The agitation began with a pen down strike on June 3, and was later intensified.

NASSA acknowledged the Naga Students’ Federation (NSF), Eastern Naga Students Federation (ENSF), Confederation of All Nagaland State Services Employees’ Association (CANSSEA), Nagaland Law Students’ Federation (NLSF), ex parliamentarians, district administration, police, and all right-thinking citizens who supported the association throughout the phases of its protest.

The association also praised the Parliamentary Committee for bringing an amicable solution to the issue, while also lauding Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio for prioritizing and ensuring a fast track solution to the issue.

