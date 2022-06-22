Film Association of Nagaland affiliates with Federation of Film Societies of India

Kohima: Marking the affiliation of Film Association of Nagaland (FAN) with Federation of Film Societies of India, a ceremony was held at the Regional Centre of Excellence for Music and Performing Arts (RCEMPA) at Jotsoma on Wednesday.

Vice President of the Federation of Film Societies of India Asia-Pacific Secretary, International Federation of Film Societies, Premendra Mazumder graced the occasion as the guest of honour.

Mazumder shared that there are over 350 regular film societies and over 150 campus film societies in colleges and universities all over the country, and that their prime objectives are to propagate film culture and promote better cinema.

While highlighting the initial struggles of filmmakers in the industry, he pointed the changes in filmmaking and screening processes over the years and the impact that social media has on films.

He said that to understand good films, one has to watch it again and again, to dissect them frame by frame.

As he mentioned about the various film-related activities taken up by the federation across the country, he also suggested various steps and initiatives that the state government and FAN can take up to promote the film industry in Nagaland.

Films personally curated by Mazumder were also screened during the event. Films such as Khovrino (Russian), Goodnight Colombo (Sri Lankan), Far-Away (Indian), Silence (Bangladeshi), Sincerely Yours Dhaka (Bangladeshi), Karbala Memoirs (Indian), When the Earth Sang a Song (Indian) were screened.

Earlier, Wabang Moa, a member of FAN, also shared about the history of FAN and its struggles thus far. The welcome address was delivered by moderator Gracy Chunjanglu, a FAN member, while the closing speech was presented by Nungshitemjen Jamir, Press Secretary, FAN.

A special number was presented by Mhaphruonuo Rutsa.

