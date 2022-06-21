Kohima: The Nagaland Assembly Secretariat Staff Association (NASSA) and Joint Action Committee (JAC) decided to resume their indefinite agitation from Tuesday, demanding the revocation of the appointment of P J Antony, a retired officer, as principal secretary of the assembly secretariat.

Getting no response from the Government of Nagaland regarding the demands of revocation of Dr Anthony’s appointment, the NASSA along with the JAC in a meeting on Monday decided to continue with its indefinite agitation starting tomorrow, stated a release issued by NASSA general secretary Talirenla and JAC secretary Sezoto Theyo.

This decision was taken at a sitting with the chairman of Parliamentary Committee to mediate between the NASSA and JAC officials late in the day, they said.

In its earlier meeting on June 15, the Committee had requested NASSA/JAC to relax its agitation and resume its work while assuring that the Committee will look into the matter at the earliest. Following the assurance, NASSA on June 16 had decided to keep their agitation on suspension for three working days on June 17, 18 and 20.

However, NASSA/JAC expressed dismay that the committee had failed to convey any concrete response from the government till Monday evening.

Therefore, NASSA and JAC resolved that the agitation will resume till the appointment order of Dr Antony to the post of Principal Secretary, Nagaland Legislative Assembly Secretariat, is revoked.

The nature of agitation would remain the same pen down strike and wearing black badges, they said, adding that the NASSA/JAC’s earlier resolution to prevent Dr Antony’s entry into the Assembly premises will continue.

NASSA has been protesting the extension of service of Dr Antony, who was brought to NLA as Secretary in January 2020 on deputation for five months from Lok Sabha secretariat.

He retired from service on May 31, 2020, and was given a contractual appointment as Commissioner and Secretary NLA for another two years, which ended on May 31, 2022.

Dr Antony’s service has been further extended, upgrading his post to that of Principal Secretary of the Assembly for another one year on May 25, 2022.

