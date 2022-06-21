Kohima: Nagaland, on Tuesday, joined the world in the celebration of the 8th edition of the International Day of Yoga Day with thousands participating in yoga demonstration across the state, under the theme “Yoga for Humanity”.

In the state capital, the celebration was organized by the Department of Health & Family Welfare in association with CPWD under the Ministry of MoHUA at Naga Heritage Village, Kisama where Union Minister of State for Housing & Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore graced the occasion as the special guest.

Health minister S Pangnyu Phom, while addressing the gathering, said that Yoga plays an important role in the daily life of an individual, both physically and mentally. He encouraged the people to practice yoga for a healthier life.

A live screening on the importance of Yoga, addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was displayed followed by a common yoga protocol by Pantajali Yog Samity Kohima.

In Wokha district, the Department of Youth Resources & Sports, in coordination with NYKS, NCC, NSS and BS&G, organized the event at the Indoor Badminton Stadium of the local government higher secondary school.

Wokha Deputy Commissioner Ajit Kumar Ranjan highlighted the importance and benefits of practicing Yoga and urged the participants to make it part of their daily routine.

Officials from the District Administration, other departmental officials, and students took part in the celebration.

The Central Bureau of Communication, Field Office, Kohima, under the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, in collaboration with Pranab Vidyapith HSS and PYS organized the International Day of Yoga at Pranab Jubilee Auditorium in Dimapur.

Deputy Commissioner of Dimapur, Sachin Jaiswal, in a brief note, urged the people to adopt yoga as a form of lifestyle. He also encouraged the students to practice yoga as it could help them in focusing on their studies.

In the keynote address, Principal Pranab Vidyapith HSS, Manoj Bhatacharjee pointed out that yoga day should become a people’s movement and should become a part of one’s habits. The yoga demonstration was curated by Krishna Andaji State Vice President (BST). Yoga teachers were also felicitated during the programme.

