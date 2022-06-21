Kohima: The Christian Education Department (CED) of the Nagaland Baptist Church Council (NBCC) will conduct a prayer walk for children from 6-15 years on June 26 to celebrate 150 years of Christianity in the state.

The walk, set to begin at 2 PM on Sunday, is being organised to give thanks to the Almighty and seek mercy on the people and the land, the church said.

“To encourage children to be part of this great event during our lifetime, the Prayer Walk is being organised. Children from all over Nagaland will be participating in this one-of-a-kind program celebrating and heralding 150 years of Christianity by praying for Nagaland,” Bideno Kikon, Secretary CED added.

Children from age 6 to 15 years will be part of the prayer walk. Banners that read “Nagaland celebrates 150 years of Christianity”, “Heralding the coming of Christianity 150 years ago”, and “Proclaiming THE year of the Lord’s favour upon the Nagas” will be held by the participants.

All children participating in the walk will wear, at least one traditional attire and gather at their respective church to pray together and then proceed to a designated place in the town or village.

Church leaders have been encouraged to follow the children to encourage them.

One of the prayer points of the walk includes praying for the sesquicentennial celebration of NBCC from November 19-20 with the hope that Nagas will come together in the bonds of unity and love.

Another prayer point will be for nominal Christians, drug users, people of other faiths, atheists and so on; prayer for the upcoming 2023 election and the Clean Election movement.

