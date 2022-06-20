Kohima: Musician in Nagaland are all set to celebrate World Music Day on Tuesday, two years after Covid-19 induced pandemic.

The day which coincides with the summer solstice, where the Northern hemisphere experiences its longest day of the year, will witness one of the biggest musical events after the lockdown at the 7th World Music day celebrations in Kohima.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The event is organised by the Musicians Guild (MG), Nagaland, and is set to take place at the Heritage in Kohima at 4 PM, with an entry fee of Rs 200.

Renowned Naga artistes including Abdon Mech, Temsu Clover, Imliakum Aier & The Electric Cool Kid, Powerfaith, KL Pamei, Moko Koza, Dieze Sothu, ProDGs, Senti Kichu, Zayie, After 20s, HIME, Wishess (Manipur), Lapla Oungh, Fifth Note, Imnaienla, Worngam and Elysian, will perform during the musical event.

The day is organized to celebrate musicians and the music industry, Kevisa Khamo, a member of the Musicians Guild, said.

Last year, the Musicians Guild had raised a sum of Rs 2,06,000 over a virtual concert for COVID-19 relief. The amount was later distributed across various districts in Nagaland for COVID-19 relief work.

Last year, several musicians from the state took had taken to online platforms due to the lockdown.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also read: Rain to continue in the northeast for the next 48 hrs: IMD

Trending Stories









