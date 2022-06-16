Kohima: In a bid to acknowledge artistry of high standards, the Musicians Guild (MG) on Thursday announced that this year’s Music Awards is set to take place at the Regional Centre of Excellence for Music and Arts (RCEMPA) in Jotsoma under Kohima district on June 18 at 5 PM.

The MG Music Award was first held in 2021 over a virtual ceremony. Excited to host a live award show for the first time, Advisor of the Musicians Guild Yanpvuo Kikon said that the awards will recognize artistes who writes and compose original songs.

“We want to encourage more creative people in the state, who are musically inclined and have the creativity of making original music. So that we can have a repository of our music–not just traditional but also contemporary, spanning across different genres,” Kikon said.

Addressing a press conference at ‘The Heritage’ in Kohima, Kikon informed that a total of 235 entries from seven Northeastern states have been received for 11 award categories.

The award categories include Best Song of the Year, Best Rock Artist, Best Sound engineer, Best electronic artist, Best gospel artist, Best rap/hiphop, Best pop (male), Best music video, Best pop duo/group, Best folk fusion, Best Indie Artist.

Winners of all categories will each receive mementos and certificates. Entry to the award show will be free of cost.

Kikon informed that the award was started at the Northeast level as they envisioned to make Nagaland as a creative hub.

Prominent musician Mengu Suokhrie informed that musicians from outside the state will also be part of the award ceremony. She said the award show is one of a kind award from the region.

Indian pop sensation, songwriter and composer Shalmali, Mumbai-based musician Among Jamir, and award winning artist, producer and composer Karan, will be the judges for the awards.

Guests artistes who will perform during the awards ceremony include violinist Nourhevilie Khate, Asu J ft Imsongdi Imsong, Big Dane, ZT Slingshot, Imliakum Aier & the electric cool kid, Bozio Nienu, Hime, Akhrieze, Mezanuo, Achumla & Albert.

The award ceremony will be hosted by Ruopfüzhanuo Whiso.

