Kohima: With the vision to provide affordable and accessible healthcare, Naga entrepreneur Kenei Kuotsu, on Saturday, launched a healthcare policy mobile application called “MonAram” at De Oriental Grand in Kohima.

Kuotsu, who is also the founder of SpeakGuru Foundation, said the mobile application was brainstormed during the COVID-19 pandemic, when the first Hackathon was organised by the Department of Industries & Commerce, and Educentre, last year.

The Naga entrepreneur, who is settled in Singapore with his family, said that after the demise of his father in 2019 following a vehicular accident the need to avail immediate medical attention was realized.

He said the mobile application is available on the Play Store and will soon be available on iOS. He also shared that in the near future, the mobile app will be accessible in the neighbouring states as well.

A video about the usage of the app by popular production house from Nagaland, Dreamz Unlimited, now uploaded on YouTube, was also streamed during the event.

The app’s brand ambassador and motorcyclist Thejakielie Zuyie, who recently toured the state to promote the app, along with other motorcyclists, also took part in the launch event.

Following the tour, healthcare facilities from Kohima, Dimapur, Tuensang, Mokokchung, Wokha, and Zunheboto, are now empanelled with MonAram.

The event was chaired by Loliro Kuotsu and Baptist Mission Church’s senior pastor Neikhrienyü. Former SBC students led by Vimezo Iralu performed a musical piece on the occasion.

With a registration fee of Rs 500, immediate relief can be availed from empanelled healthcare facilities worth Rs 5,000 during vehicle or any other domestic-accident cases, and an amount of Rs 2,000 for cases of dental accidents not covered by any other insurance companies.

In the unfortunate event of a fatal accident, a nominee of the registered member would be eligible to receive a sum of Rs 50,000 as ex-gratia.

