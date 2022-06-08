Nagaland's high literacy rate not translating to jobs: Governor Mukhi

Kohima: Nagaland Governor Jagdish Mukhi, on Wednesday expressed concern, saying the state is punching far below its weight, and its high literacy rate is not translating into jobs.

The governor of Nagaland and Assam made the statement during the felicitation programme for toppers of the recently concluded High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC), held at Dr Imkongliba hall at Raj Bhavan in Kohima.

The executive head of the state said the hard-earned peace is not giving economic prosperity to the people. “Being amongst the best that this state has to offer, you have to ask yourselves what you can do about this,” he challenged the toppers.

He also advised the students not to hesitate in incorporating the best practices of other cultures, while at the same time showcasing the values and strengths of their society and community. According to him, the feeling of compassion for the entire humanity should be a guiding principle for the students.

Even as he congratulated the toppers, he challenged them to be pioneers of change and be torch-bearers for a new, vibrant and healthy Nagaland.

He also advised the leading institutions in the state to adapt to the changing world and come up with innovative ways– both in terms of academic content and mechanism of delivery, introduce new courses and programmes to answer the needs of the next three decades.

“Some of these may call for adopting a multi-disciplinary or inter-disciplinary approach, ” he suggested. In the promotion of education, he said, the task of the government is to help create the right environment, in which young minds would be full of creativity.

The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 is a well-planned roadmap to develop an eco-system that will nurture the talent of our young generation, said Mukhi. He added that the NEP aims to prepare students for the world of tomorrow, while also equipping them with the best of one’s traditions.

Girls out-performing boys

The governor also lauded the girls for out-performing the boys in the recently concluded examinations conducted by the Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE).

“This excellence displayed by women is a reflection of Nagaland’s future as a gender-just State. I convey my special congratulations to every daughter for her distinct achievement today,” the governor conveyed.

Further, he acknowledged the efforts of the teachers, parents and educational institutions for guiding and supporting the students in helping them achieve the feat.

During an interaction with the students, the governor also advised the students to look beyond government jobs. In this regard, he suggested adopting modern means of agriculture and farming in the state.

While the concept of a self-funded university is not applicable in a state like Nagaland as it is only dependent on the government, he informed that one university for the state is in the pipeline.

Lack of physical classes affected education

Advisor to the Department of School Education, KT Sukhalu, highlighted that the lack of regular physical classes over the past two years has had a tangible effect on formal education, which was evident in the significantly lowered pass percentage this year.

The overall pass percentage for the HSLC 2022 results saw a decline of 4.73% from 69.42 last year to 64.69%.

“Each successful student has achieved something against the extraordinary odds of a global pandemic even by simply choosing to continue in school,” he encouraged the students.

The bureaucrat turned politician also challenged the achievers to excel not just in academics but in all social responsibilities as well.

On the occasion, Superintendent of Police (Crime) Manoj Kumar, an IPS officer, and Secretary of the finance department Sushil Kumar Patel, an IAS officer, both exhorted the students.

In the recently declared HSLC examination result, Delphi Oinam from Don Bosco Higher Secondary school in Dimapur topped the exam with 99.17%.

In the top 20 list, out of 62 candidates, 44 are girls, and 18 are boys.

As for the HSSLC results, in the top 10 list, from arts is 15 female and three male; from commerce is five female and eight male, and from science is nine female and seven male.

Ngamjong Jn Yanlem from St John Higher Secondary Residential School in Dimapur topped the science stream with 95.20%, Limasungla from Christian Higher Secondary School in Dimapur topped the Arts stream with 97.60%, and Shubanshu Jaiswal from Holy Cross Higher Secondary School in Dimapur topped the commerce stream with 98.60%.

The governor’s award was awarded to the toppers in various categories where students received cash prizes along with a citation.

