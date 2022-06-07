Kohima: Protesting against the appointment of a retired officer as an administrative head, the Nagaland Assembly Secretariat Staff Association (NASSA) and its Joint Action Committee (JAC) on Tuesday announced its decision to further continue with the ongoing agitation till June 10.

The Nagaland Assembly staff has been protesting the appointment of former Nagaland Legislative Assembly (NLA) commissioner and secretary Dr PJ Antony to the post of Principal Secretary.

NASSA began its pen-down strike as part of its first phase of agitation on June 3 for two days where it protested and later extended it for another two days where it intensified the protest by wearing black badges to show resentment.

“Despite the agitation entering its fourth day, the competent authority still turns a deaf ear to the representations submitted earlier. So, the association will continue to fight till the appointment of a retired Officer in NLA Sectt is revoked,” NASSA vice president Rocus Rino said.

He had earlier said that even after the court ordered that no promotion or appointment was to be made after a case was filed on the matter, the order was violated and the Assembly Speaker issued an appointment order of the officer.

The staff has also been protesting against “the arbitrary amendment of the NLA service rules to accommodate the officer”.

