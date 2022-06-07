Kohima: The Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) on Tuesday said that it is deeply perturbed at the bomb blast at the gate of Little Flower School Sangaiporou in Manipur’s Imphal.

The dastardly act perpetrated within the premise of an educational institution, according to the student body, has caused immense trauma in the young minds of the students.

NSF president Kegwayhun Tep and Secretary Education Medovi Rhi said that while the entire region is collectively striving toward peace and stability, such a dastardly act negates the aspiration of the general populace and ought to be out rightly condemned by all right-thinking citizens.

The NSF appealed for peace in the region and urged the competent authority not to leave any stones unturned in booking the culprits and spare no efforts to uproot such elements and practices against the region’s social stability and progress.

Further, the NSF said it stands in solidarity and extended its support to the school in its pursuit of a secure future.

On Sunday, at around 3:10 AM, unidentified miscreants exploded a bomb on the school premises, damaging some portions of the school building, including window panes.

Registering protest against the IED explosion at the school, all educational institutions run by the Catholic Mission in Manipur had decided to remain close on Tuesday.

