Kohima: CARE Foundation, a non-profit organisation working for the betterment of children, on Sunday observed the World Environment Day 2022 at Jalukie in Nagaland’s Peren district in a befitting manner with the participation of over 215 children.

The brainchild of Yileutiele, a project officer with the United Nations Development Program for six districts in Assam, the NGO was started three months ago in Nagaland’s remote with a particular focus on providing education to underprivileged children, who did not have any access to school facilities.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

At least 215 children participated in the two-day celebrations on World Environment Day organised by CARE foundation with several interesting activities for children, such as fancy dress, a drawing competition and a cleanliness drive under the theme “Think green, keep it clean”.

During the celebration, President of the Women’s Association Jalukie B, Kigum N Hau and administrator of Baptist Senior Secondary School Pehiato judged the competition as special guests.

The jury lauded the foundation for its initiative and for guiding the children to be proactive in protecting the environment. The participants also cleaned the Community hall, Market Shed and playground area of Jalukie B.

“The community gathered in a true spirit and pledged to achieve a litter-free environment. The children exhibited a strong example of absolute resoluteness, commitment and determination towards achieving a global aim,” an official update from the NGO said.

On Sunday, a community plantation drive was also conducted where the people planted tree saplings. ADC Jalukie Dr Tinojongshi Chang and Chairman of Jalukie B Azui Newme graced the occasion as the chief guests.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Over 50 saplings were planted by the community in the vicinity of the Jalukie B Council Hall. Ahead of the mass plantation drive, Dr Tinojongshi shared about sustainable ways and means of preserving the environment. Newme also lauded the community for joining hands for the noble cause and stressed the need to preserve nature for a better and greener future.

The celebrations culminated with stage performances by children and a prize distribution ceremony. The two-day event, according to the foundation, has shown the community’s determination to achieve the global aim of a healthier, cleaner and greener ecosystem.

Also read: Nepal starts exporting additional 144 MW electricity to India

Trending Stories









