Kohima: The Nagaland Assembly Secretariat Staff Association (NASSA) has announced its decision to extend the pen-down strike as a mark of protest against the appointment of Dr PJ Antony, Commissioner and Secretary of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly (NLA), to the post of Principal Secretary, as well as “arbitrary” Amendment of NLA Service Rules.

NASSA informed that the decision was taken along with the Joint Action Committee (JAC ) during its meeting on Saturday.

The association has also decided to intensify its pen-down strike by wearing black badges during the two days of protest on June 6 and 7.

Notably, the association’s main grievance was the incumbent Principal Secretary, Dr PJ Anthony’s “arbitrary amendment” of the service rules to accommodate himself to the position.

The association has been agitating at the Nagaland Legislative Assembly Secretariat since June 3, against the state government’s appointment of the retired officer as the administrative head of the department (AHoD).

