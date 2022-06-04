Kohima: In view of World Environment Day which falls on June 5, the Angami Youth Organization (AYO), in collaboration with Kohima Forest Division (KFD), will plant over 10,000 tree saplings across 104 Angami villages on Saturday under the theme “Plant for life”.

Addressing a press conference at AYO office in Kohima on Friday, AYO joint Secretary and team leader Zakie Khate said the plantation is part of the youth body’s continuous advocacy for conservation of biodiversity and environmental protection.

He said the tribal youth body has been working and connecting with the constituent villages under the four ranges – Northern, Southern, Western, Chakhroma – and creating awareness about the need to maintain the fragile ecological balance.

As per the initiative, 100 trees each are to be planted by all Angami Naga villages. He urged the communities to take it as a responsibility to maintain and ensure the growth of the trees.

The community will plant tree saplings that are suitable to the local vegetation like rhododendron, cherries, etc.

AYO president Kelhrie Pfukha said the reality of the changing environment is collectively felt by all and it has become more important than ever to contribute towards real stability and strive to ensure the required responsibility to match the environmental issues and challenges in the blocks, villages, and regions through community initiative.

“We are demanded by nature to create a narrative that would not be merely adaptable for our comfort alone. It takes a whole new level of approach to adapt to its changes and also revisit the restoration of the natural habitat of our fragile environment,” he said.

