Kohima: Almost six months after the Oting incident, Director General of Police (DGP) Nagaland informed that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) report on the incident was sent to the prosecution office in Mon on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference at the Chief Secretary’s conference hall on Wednesday, DGP Nagaland T John Longkumer said the SIT report, sent to the prosecution office about ten days ago, was returned after observations were made regarding minor but important technical and legal points.

With “due diligence” and after proper writing and signing, he said the report was once again to the prosecuting officer on Mon.

The high-level SIT was constituted by the state government on December 5 last year after 13 people were killed by security forces and many left injured on December 14, over a case of mistaken identity.

The death toll increased to 14 after one more person was killed on December 5 at Mon town.

Earlier, the ADGP (Law and Order), who was assigned the overall supervision of the SIT, had informed that the final SIT report will be submitted to the court under section 173 CrPC following which the proceedings of the case will only be in the public domain.

