Kohima: New Market FC (NMFC), a 45-year-old club based in Kohima, on Tuesday clinched the Kohima Super Cup 2022 trophy defeating Barak FC to a 4-0 score.

Team captain of one of Nagaland‘s oldest football club, Haotingmang Thomsong scored the first goal for the team in the 4th minute. His teammate Letkhokai Kuki scored the second goal in the 23rd minute.

By the 60th minute, Nyithong Magh scored the third goal for New Market FC, and in the next six minutes, Thejasetuo scored the final goal, leaving the scorecard of the match at 4-0.

Despite the rain, thousands of fans of both the teams cheered on the teams during the night match held at IG stadium in Kohima on Tuesday.

New Market FC walked away with a cash prize of Rs 1.80 lakh while Barak FC received a cash reward of Rs 1.20 lakh. The losing semi finalist teams-G Sports FC and A Yhome FC, each received Rs 30,000.

New Market FC’s captain Haotingmang Victor Thomsong was awarded player of the tournament with a cash reward of Rs 25,000.

Individual prizes were awarded for the best coach, best referee, most promising player, best midfielder, best defender, best keeper, highest scorer, and each winner was awarded with a cash reward of Rs 10,000.

The individual winners are:

Best defender – Sumit Marak (A Yhome FC)

Best midfielder- Asito Krose (G Sports FC)

Golden Glove – Dziesengulie Kire (Barak FC)

Golden Boot – Toka Achumi (Aphuyemi FC), Nyithong Magh (New Market FC) with 9 goals each

Most promising player – Vinato Achumi (Aphuyemi FC)

Best coach – Stephen Rutsa (New Market)

Best Referee – Michael Dul (Cat- 5 RIN holder)

Best fans – New Market FC

Earlier, special guest of the closing ceremony and chairman of the Nagaland Building and other Construction Workers Welfare Board (NBOCWWB) Dr Kekhrielhoulie Yhome, advised the players to build trust and be role model to the people by leaving a healthy lifestyle.

Yhome urged the need for the state of Nagaland to become a centre point of talents in the country, and attract players not just from the country but from across the world.

Match against national players from Manipur:

20 best players from the Kohima Super Cup 2022 were selected to represent Kohima Town Club (KTC) XI for an exhibition match against a team of Indian Super League (ISL) players from Manipur on June 4 at 5:30 PM at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in Kohima. The match will be powered by the Kohima Forest Division.

In view of the World Environment Day (WED) which falls on June 5, the Kohima Forest Division will be distributing tree saplings to spectators donning any green outfit during the match.

The line up for team KTC-XI include Neithovilie (goalkeeper) of New Market FC; Dziesengulie Kire (goalkeeper) of Barak FC; Temjenwati (Defence) of G Sports FC; Sanyem (Defence) of New Market FC; Benrithung (Defence) of New Market FC; Mhasikhoto (Defence) of A Yhome FC; Bapen (Defence) of Aphuyemi FC; Asito Krose (Midfield) of G Sports FC; Haotingmang Thomsong (Midfield) of New Market FC; Awang (Midfield) of Barak FC; Hekato Aye (Defence) of Aphuyemi FC; Lironthung (Defence) of Aphuyemi FC; Nyithong (Midfield) of New Market FC; Sinlo Kent (Midfield) of New Market FC; Ringham (Midfield) of A Yhome FC; Kekhrieletuo Tsira (Midfield) of G Sports FC; Rhitso Mero (forward) of New Market FC; Yhunshalo Kemp (forward) of G Sports FC; Dupisa (forward) of Magdaline Coaching FC; and Senenlo (Defence) of A Yhome FC.

