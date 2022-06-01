Kohima: After the closure of 21 out of 34 check gates in Nagaland to tackle the problem of illegal collection of money from vehicles, Nagaland Chief Secretary J Alam said so far only eight complaints have been received at the control room of which two were test calls.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, the chief secretary said the other six calls were with regards to information about suspected illegal taxation.

As per data provided by Nagaland Director General of Police (DGP) T John Longkumer, the complaints were received from the districts of Kohima, Dimapur, Zunheboto, Wokha, Mokokchung, and from the district bordering Assam.

Regarding the two government employees from the Geology & Mining Department who were found issuing challan/transit pass without proper procedure by the inspecting team while visiting Sanis “O” point junction under Sanis Sub-division of Wokha district, the case is said to be under investigation.

The chief secretary also informed that the inspection teams led by the respective district administrations have been reporting about the implementation of the government order regularly.

As per a government order dated May 19, all police check gates, except the existing interstate check gates, were directed to be closed with immediate effect.

The state chief secretary also said that the cost of transportation for goods and services are expected to cut down, especially in the rural areas, with the closure of 13 check gates.

Further, he made an appeal to the people to share any information about illegal taxation activities with the police. He said the state government is committed to provide governance to the people and sought public cooperation in implementing the order.

In this regard, The DGP also appealed to the public to report such complaints at the earliest so that the police can swiftly act on the complaints. The police chief also sought the trust of the people to tackle the menace.

Home Commissioner Abhijit Sinha informed that so far, the department of Geology and Mining has sought the approval of the the state government to set up check gates, the process for which is still under consideration.

