Kohima: Girls have come tops in the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examination conducted by the Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE), the results for which was declared on Tuesday.

In the Arts stream, girls recorded 85.66% pass percentage, while boys recorded 70.80%. As for science stream, girls recorded 93.07%, while boys recorded 82.92% pass percentage. In Commerce, girls recorded 88.03% as against the boys who recorded 78.71%.

A total of 16 institutions under the Arts stream, 10 institution under Science stream and 4 institutions under Commerce stream secured 100% pass result as per an update from the NBSE.

The overall percentage in Arts stream is 80.64%, 82.28% in Commerce stream and 88.24% in Science stream.

“It is heartening to mention that there are 2 toppers from Government Secondary Schools in the merit list in the HSSLC Examination 2022 in Arts stream. A student from Government Higher Secondary School, Jotsoma, has secured Rank 4 and one from Government Higher Secondary School, Chumukedima, has got Rank 8,” an official said.

In the top 10 list, 15 female students and 3 male are from arts stream; 5 female and 8 male students in commerce stream and from science, there are 9 female and 7 male students.

