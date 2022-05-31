Kohima: The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE), which declared the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination result on Tuesday, recorded a decline in the overall pass percentage at 64.69% as compared to last year’s 69.42%.

Delphi Oinam from Don Bosco Higher Secondary school in Dimapur topped the HSLC exam with 99.17%.

The HSLC examination, which was held from March 9-22, recorded an enrollment of 28,938 candidates of which a total of 18,721 candidates qualified in the examination.

Of a total of 1,392 candidates who appeared for HSLC Compartmental exam, 901 qualified the examination with a pass percentage of 64.73 %.

Once again, girls outperformed boys with a total of 10,021 girls qualifying and a total of 8,700 boys qualifying the examination. The NBSE informed that in the top 20 list, out of a total of 62 candidates, 44 are girls and 18 are boys.

A total of 90 schools secured 100% qualified percentage of which 78 are private schools and 12 are government schools. This year, a total of 34 schools have zero (nil) result out of which 33 are government schools and 1 is private school.

The pass percentage for both government and private schools dropped to 36.62% from 44.86% for government Schools and from 85.58% to 82.08% for private schools.

In terms of the district-wise performance for government schools, Kohima district topped with a percentage of 57% followed by Mokokchung and Peren at 54% and 52%, respectively. Kiphire district is at the bottom with only 7% success rate.

Among private schools, those in Kohima district were at the top with a percentage of 88% followed by Zunheboto at 84%.

The number of candidates who secured 80% and above in aggregate stands at 1,527 of which 20 are from government schools.

