Kohima: The final countdown for the Kohima Super Cup 2022 begins as New Market FC, one of the oldest football clubs in the state, will take on all-time favorite Barak FC on Tuesday night at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in Kohima.

Both the top teams have inched closer to the championship trophy, putting up a good show in the tourney. Barak FC is making a comeback after a five-year gap, while New Market FC is a 45-year-old club based in Kohima.

New Market FC (NMFC)

Team New Market FC

“New Market FC is motivated and mentally prepared. The team will be making sure that the same mistakes and errors that were committed in the previous matches do not repeat. The players are learning and it is a good thing to see them studying and marking their opponents,” said Stephen Rutsa, the team’s coach.

NMFC is a community-based club from Kohima which began their football journey with the Sir CR Pawsey trophy in 1977 and has played several tournaments across the state and in Manipur as well. The football club is named after the New Market colony in the state capital and the New Market Youth Organization (NMYO), which was formed in 1973, remains the backbone of the football club.

“We have a sports committee under our organisation which looks after all sports events. It is with the support and goodwill of our denizens that we are able to survive and sustain for this long,” Kelhoumedo Andrew, President NMYO tells EastMojo.

The NMFC has so far played 6 matches in the Kohima Super Cup with 5 wins, one draw and no loss so far. The team had advanced to the Semi final round as the runner up of Pool-A losing to G Sports FC in a draw by lot, as both teams tallied equally in the quarter final rounds.

The team has a line up of national and state players including I-league player Neithovilie Chaleü (24) as the goalie; defenders Berithung Humtsoe (22), Letkhokai Kuki (30), Kevisalie Sechü (26), and Sangyem Salym (29); midfielders Victor Haotingmang Thomsong (31), Kevisanyü Peseyie (21), Nyithong Magh (29), and Sinlo Kent (24); and forwards Limakumzuk Ao, and Rhitso Mero (30) in the first XI.

The other young players of the team include forwards Thejasetuo Gwirie (20), Gideon Leo(24), and Noune Medoze (25); midfielder Visalie Mezhü (22); and defenders Zeneikho Miasalhou (29), and Vikethozo Zhotso (23); and Rajusituo Nagi (25) as goalkeeper. The NMFC is led by Victor Thomsong as the team captain.

Barak FC

Team Barak FC

Youngsters’ favorite Barak FC has made a comeback to the football scene in Nagaland after a gap of five long years, making their way to the final after a neck-to-neck semi final match against G- Sports winning through the tournament’s only penalty shootout so far.

Unfortunately for the team, their captain and the only player from the old Barak FC squad Aloumei Panmei is likely to miss the final match due to a leg injury. Barak FC has played a total of 5 matches in the Kohima Super Cup with three wins, one loss, and one draw.

“Heading into the finals, the squad has recovered well despite some injuries setting them back, yet we are optimistic and fully prepared to take on NMFC in the finals,” coach of Barak FC, G Daniel Rongmei said.

Barak FC’s deep squad include Dziesengulie Kire (goalkeeper), Lelen Kuki (defence), Paul Newmai (midfield), Khrukhoto Resu (midfield), Mezeibui (defence), Elminhao Kilang (right forward), Baoringdao Bodo (striker), Elizha (defence), Alapao (Midfield), Hminglu (left forward), Awang (midfield), Winamthiu (midfield), Along Daniel (midfield), Samson Shamba Konyak (striker), Ngaugaidi (defence), Kenumdi (left forward), Doson (goal keeper), and Zonzum (forward).

He informed that the Barak FC management is now aiming at targeting the grassroot level and inducting young players to uncover the wealth of sporting talents in the state.

ISL player and Indian National team prospect Boaringdao Bodo’s induction to the team, he said, was done with the hope to inspire the local people especially for the younger players to take up football professionally and with a more serious approach to improve and revive the declining sport scenario in Nagaland.

“Barak fans have revived and started to support and cheer on the grand old club, in hopes of reviving the old Glory days of the club in the coming years,” he added.

The final match will take place at the IG stadium in Kohima at 5:30 PM. Chairman of Nagaland Building and other Construction Workers Welfare Board (NBOCWWB) Dr Kekhrielhoulie Yhome will grace the final match as the special guest

The tournament is being organized by the Kohima Town Club (KTC) after a gap of two years. The two top teams made their way to the final out of a total of 17 teams that took part in the tournament.

The winner of the tournament will walk away with a cash prize of Rs 1.80 lakh as compared to Rs 1.20 lakh in 2020. The runner up of the tournament will receive a cash reward of Rs 1.20 lakh. The losing semi finalist teams-G Sports FC and A Yhome FC, will each receive Rs 30,000.

For the first time, individual prizes for the best coach and best referee have also been introduced in this edition of the tournament. While the ‘Player of the Tournament’ will be awarded a sum of Rs 25,000, other individual winners, including most promising player, best midfielder, best defender, best keeper, highest scorer, will each receive a cash reward of Rs 10,000 each.

Toka Achumi of Aphuyemi FC is the leading scorer of the tournament so far with 9 goals followed by Nyithong Magh of New Market FC with eight goals. NMFC’s 29 year old Nyithong Magh could potentially tie with or break Toka Achumi’s record if he nets one or more goals in the final match against Barak FC.

