Kohima: Out of a total of 685 candidates who qualified for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination, the results of which was released on Monday, two from Nagaland have cleared the exam.

The two successful candidates –Viku L Achumi and Imsennaro Walling, ranked 567 and 585, respectively, in the reputed examination.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and several others congratulated the two aspirants who cleared the UPSC 2021 examination.

See more Congratulations, Mr. Viku L Achumi @viku_achumi & Ms. Imsennaro Walling for securing all India ranking of 567 & 585 respectively, in the #UPSCCivilServices Exam 2021. Wish you good health & wisdom in the service of the nation as you step into a world of challenges & opportunities — Neiphiu Rio (@Neiphiu_Rio) May 30, 2022

Deputy CM Y Patton also took to twitter saying, “Heartiest congratulations to Mr. @Viku_Achumi and Ms. Imsennaro Walling on securing AIR 567 and 585 respectively in the #UPSC Civil Services Examination 2021. We are extremely proud of their accomplishments and wishing both of them success in all their endeavors!”

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated all those who cleared the examination and at the same time shared a message to all those who failed the exam, encouraging them and calling them “outstanding youngsters” who will make the country proud.

