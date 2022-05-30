Kohima: The Nagaland Assembly Secretariat Staff Association (NASSA) on Monday opposed the service extension of Dr PJ Antony, Commissioner and Secretary (on contract basis) of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly (NLA), and also the arbitrary Amendment of NLA service rules.

An official update from NASSA president Pagai Ndang and general secretary Talirenla said the NLA secretariat requisitioned the post of secretary from the Lok Sabha Secretariat and subsequently Dr Antony was appointed on deputation for a period of five months with effect from January 20, 2020 and was serving as NLA secretary till he retired from regular service on May 31 that year.

He was re-appointed as Commissioner & Secretary (on contract basis) by upgrading the cadre post of the Secretary for a period of 2 years with effect from June 1, 2020 to May 31, 2022, by the State Government with the approval of the Cabinet.

The Assembly employees body said with the re-appointment of Dr. Antony (on contract basis), NASSA submitted a representation dated 23.06.2020 opposing the appointment, as the same violates the Government Office Memorandum vide AR-5/ASSO/98, dated 15th March 2012, and also such appointment of a retired government servant effects the rights of the sub-ordinate officers and lowers the morale and efficiency of the employees.

It goes on to say that as the contract service of the present incumbent is due to expire on May 31 this year, the association had submitted a representation dated 21.04.2022 to the Assembly Speaker not to further extend his service.

The association said they also met the Speaker once again on May 6, reiterating its representation. Despite several representations submitted to the Speaker, it said that the Speaker turned a deaf ear to the demand and instead moved the file recommending the service extension of the present incumbent, hurting the sentiments of the NASSA.

Making the matter worse, it said that a notification dated May 18 was circulated on May 21, notifying the amendment of the NLA Service Rules of the NLAS.

“The whole process of amendment was done without consulting the Cadre Review Committee/Service Rules Amendment Committee and without considering the interest of all the stakeholders. One serious observation made in the amended rule is the insertion of a provision to extend the service of a Superannuated Officer till the age of 65 years which is totally against the existing policy of the state government with regard to the retirement policies,” it noted.

The association, following an emergency meeting, also resolved to strongly oppose the service extension of the retired officer and to repudiate the amendment notification.

Further, the association also resolved to resort to its own course of action as deemed proper and appealed to all right-thinking citizens to criticize such arbitrary action as such a move can create a harmful precedence under any establishment of the state.

“Such kind of short-sightedness and hasty decision by intellectual authority is questionable,” it added.

During an emergency general body meeting on May 23 at the NLA conference hall, the association constituted a Joint Action Committee (JAC) to address the issues and to take immediate remedial action.

