Kohima: Days after the NSCN-IM warned the Nagaland BJP and legislators to not go overboard with the Naga peace talks, the state BJP has said that it will “not shy off” and continue to be at the forefront in advocating for an early and amicable solution of the long-standing vexed Naga political issue.

The party took a jibe at Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, who leads the core committee on Naga Political issue, and the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) for remaining “silent” over the issue.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

At this crucial juncture, the BJP said that all leaders need to speak out, and that it is disheartening that some leaders and their party are maintaining comfortably stoic silence over the matter despite holding influential positions, like leading the Core Committee, as ignoring it will in no way add anything to our collective aspirations of the long-standing political solution.

According to the BJP, leaders need to let the public know what they think and want as they represent the voice of the people.

Referring to the NSCN-IM’s statement, the BJP said that those blaming a few legislators for being vocal and voicing out their opinion on the Naga issue needs to understand that the legislators, in a way, represent the voice of the Centre and their voices cannot be ignored or dismissed.

Rather, the party is of the opinion that the these leaders should be appreciated for voicing out the undeniable and uncomfortable truth that all are aware of, but is not comfortable enough to say it out loud in public.

“Despite the multitude of opinions and allegations hurled against our legislators in recent times, it needs to be accepted by all if we are really craving for a solution. We need to be more vocal about what is happening, what we want to achieve, what we need to hold on to and what we need to let go,” an official update from the party said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The party said that its leaders need to speak out as it is high time that the BJP, as a political party, continue to do its part in facilitating an early and amicable solution, and the Naga people needs to know the truth since the Naga issue is not something that can be kept in the dark.

“Everybody deserves to know what is going on and what will happen. BJP Nagaland shall never shy off from advocating what is needed to be told because we stand with the Nagas in its aspirations for an honorable and acceptable solution,” the BJP said.

Also read: India eye win against Korea to book Asia Cup final berth

Trending Stories









