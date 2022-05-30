Kohima: The last minute goal by New Market FC’s Kevisanyü Peseyie at the 94th minute of semi final match against A Yhome FC on Sunday evening ensured the team’s entry to the final match of the Kohima Super Cup as the final scorecard read 2-1.

Shortly after the match kicked off, A Yhome FC’s Punurü scored at the 2nd minute of the game. A Yhome FC took the lead during the first half of the match and it continued till the 87th minute of the game when New Market FC’s Rhitso Mero scored the equalizer.

Nienu’s last minute goal gave victory to his team as they will head to play the final match against Barak FC on Tuesday at 5:30 PM.

Chairman of Nagaland Building and other Construction Workers Welfare Board (NBOCWWB) Dr Kekhrielhoulie Yhome will grace the final match as the special guest.

The tournament is organized by the Kohima Town Club (KTC) after a gap of two years. The two top teams made their way to the final out of a total of 17 teams that took part in the tournament.

The winner of the tournament will walk away with a cash prize of Rs 1.80 lakh as compared to Rs 1.20 lakh in 2020. The runner up of the tournament will receive a cash reward of Rs 1.20 lakh. The semi finalist teams will each receive Rs 30,000.

For the first time, individual prizes for the best coach and best referee have also been introduced in this edition of the tournament. While the Player of the Tournament will be awarded a sum of Rs 25,000, other individual winners, including most promising player, best midfielder, best defender, best keeper, highest scorer, will each receive a cash reward of Rs 10,000 each.

Also read: Kohima Press Club clinches 3rd Xavier Rutsa memorial trophy

