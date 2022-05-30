Kohima: The Kohima Press Club (KPC) emerged as the winners of the third edition of the Xavier Rutsa memorial trophy, a football trophy organized in memory of the senior journalist who passed away in 2018.

Rutsa was 42 when he died of heart attack. The event is a friendly football match between the Kohima Town Club (KTC), organizers of the ongoing Kohima Super Cup, and the Kohima Press Club (KPC). It is a tribute to the former senior journalist Xavier Rutsa, who was one of the founding members of both the clubs.

After a gap of two years, the Xavier Rutsa Memorial Trophy was played between the two clubs at IG Stadium Kohima in Kohima after the second semi final of the Kohima Super Cup.

The Kohima Press Club won the match with two goals scored by Neidilhoutuo Sechü and Vincent Vimetha Mera. The earlier edition of the trophy was clinched by the Kohima Town Club and for the first time, the press body won the trophy.

The team had journalists from various media houses–both private and government, including the All India Radio, Doordarshan, and employees from the Information and Public Relations (IPR).

