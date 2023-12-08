Singer Taba Chake shares Arunachal to Bollywood journey

Nestled amidst misty mountains and a rich cultural tapestry, Arunachal may not yet be synonymous with the glitz and glamour of Bollywood, but singer-songwriter Taba Chake is reshaping that narrative with his single ‘Aye Mere Dil’ featured in the upcoming Hindi movie ‘Kadak Singh’.

Hailing from the serene town of Rono Village in Papum Pare district, Chake, a musical prodigy, has transcended the geographical boundaries of his homeland to etch an indelible mark on the grand stage of Bollywood.

Directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury and produced by WIZ Films in collaboration with KVN Productions, ‘Kadak Singh‘ boasts acclaimed actors such as Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjana Sanghi, and Parvathy Thiruvothu in lead roles.

In an exclusive conversation with EastMojo, Taba Chake shared insights into his journey to Bollywood. Here are some excerpts from the interview:

Q: Would you share the story behind your journey into the Bollywood music industry and how you landed your debut opportunity?

A: Getting that experience was something I always wanted. My persistence paid off in a fortunate way. Bombay is a city that artists dream about, myself included. If you’ve heard my songs, you probably noticed its influence on my album titled ‘Bombay Dreams’—the album that marked my presence in the world.

Q: What inspired you to pursue a career in singing, especially in the context of Bollywood? How did you feel when you found out you were going to make your Bollywood debut as a singer?

A: I don’t see myself as a Bollywood playback singer. I lack formal training in Indian classical or Hindustani music, and my knowledge is limited to enjoying old Bollywood songs. However, I’ve always aspired to be a film composer and songwriter.

Q: Can you describe the emotions you experienced during your first recording session for a Bollywood film?

A: This opportunity is a dream for any artist. Words can’t quite capture the emotions, and I wish I could convey this feeling to others.

Q: Were there any challenges or unexpected moments during the recording of your debut song? How did you overcome them?

A: I felt quite anxious on my flight to Mumbai for the project. Meeting the film composer, director, and producer at the recording studio heightened my nerves, but they were really welcoming. The good thing is, they specifically wanted my artistic touch in the song and made it clear I shouldn’t try to sound like a typical Bollywood singer.

Q: Are there any specific Bollywood playback singers or composers you look up to or draw inspiration from?

A: Certainly, there are several artists I admire, such as Shantanu Moitra, Papon, Ali Zafar, Atif Aslam, Sunidhi Chauhan, Vishal Dadlani, and Shankar Ehsaan Loy. Working with them is a goal I genuinely aspire to achieve someday.

Q: What kind of preparation did you undergo before entering the Bollywood music scene?

A: Believe me, I did absolutely nothing. I stayed true to myself throughout the entire process.

Q: How do you continue to hone your singing skills and adapt to the diverse musical styles present in Bollywood?

A: I’m still in the learning phase, encountering new faces daily. My approach involves listening, observing, and continually expanding my understanding.

Q: Can you give us a sneak peek into any upcoming projects or collaborations that your fans can look forward to?

A: I am fortunate to have projects that will be seen and heard in Indian cinema in 2024, 2025, and 2026, as well as international tours and collaborations.

Q: How has the response been from your fans since your Bollywood debut, and how do you engage with them on social media or other platforms?

A: I’m still trying to figure out social media since I lean towards the old-school, vintage style. The fantastic love and responses I’ve received for this project is encouraging. My focus is on continuing to do meaningful work, staying true to myself, and inspiring others to make my community even prouder.

Q: What advice would you give to aspiring singers who dream of making their mark in the Bollywood music industry? How important do you think it is for new singers to establish their unique style while navigating the industry?

A: Stay true to yourself, and coming from a non-musical family background feels like a victory. My parents never attended school throughout their lives.

Having premiered at the 54th International Film Festival of India on November 22, ‘Kadak Singh’ is set to hit the screens of ZEE5, a popular over-the-top streaming service by Zee Entertainment Enterprises, on December 8.

