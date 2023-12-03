Meghalaya: Hills Festival 2023 wraps up with eclectic cultural celebrations

Shillong: The fourth edition of The Hills Festival came to an end on Saturday with Goa-based hip hop artist Tsumyoki keeping the crowd engaged.
The Hills Festival is an independent homegrown festival and is held every December at the serene Umiam Lake in Umbir village. This music festival is organised by the visionary team at HYPE – Helping Young People Entertainment, in association with Meghalaya Tourism.
Apart from being an eco-friendly festival showcasing Meghalaya’s culture, music, and culinary delights, a forage aisle featuring Jaintia Cuisine was another highlight of the festival.
Artists featured were Nikhil D’Souza – Eclectic acoustic guitar-based pop, Blot! – Mixed media electronica, Anoushka Maskey – Indie Folk, Dream-pop, Tsumyoki – Hip Hop. Local artists like Rudy & the kool kats, Dappest & ADL, B4NSHAN, also left the audience thrilled.
Tourists from different parts of the country were left impressed with the music and the variety of local cuisine available. For pork lovers they identify Meghalaya as pork heaven, similarly was an attendee from Uttarakhand who couldn’t stop gushing about the smoked pork.
Sania, a tourist from Uttarakhand said, “This is my first time visiting Meghalaya. I did attend the Cherry Blossom festival but I find this festival much better. Here at the Hill’s festival it is decorated beautifully, I like the music more and the place is accessible. To add to that it is less crowded and properly organised.”
“The food is amazing, I tried the silkworm, I tried pork since I am a pork lover and this is my second glass of rice beer,” Sania described her first experience at The Hills Festival to EastMojo.
Her father added to it that this place was definitely heaven for meat lovers.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Meanwhile, a member of the organising team, Christina said that they are trying to bring an immersive experience of food, music, culture and every year they try to bring in local aspects to it. “We also bring in independent music artists since it is an independent festival and it is different from other festivals because it is not a concert it is inclusive to all age groups,” added Christina.
Also Read | Meghalaya: George Lyngdoh resigns from TMC citing ‘personal reasons’
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Meghalaya: Hills Festival 2023 wraps up with eclectic cultural celebrations
- It is time we discussed the impending Deepfake apocalypse
- Sikkim flood: Govt begins process of issuing death certificates for missing persons
- Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival to begin on Dec 14: See details here
- Nagaland: Pastor arrested in ‘Mystery Box’ scam
- Mizoram: Drug-related deaths highest in nearly two decades