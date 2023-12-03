Meghalaya: Hills Festival 2023 wraps up with eclectic cultural celebrations

Shillong: The fourth edition of The Hills Festival came to an end on Saturday with Goa-based hip hop artist Tsumyoki keeping the crowd engaged.

The Hills Festival is an independent homegrown festival and is held every December at the serene Umiam Lake in Umbir village. This music festival is organised by the visionary team at HYPE – Helping Young People Entertainment, in association with Meghalaya Tourism.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Apart from being an eco-friendly festival showcasing Meghalaya’s culture, music, and culinary delights, a forage aisle featuring Jaintia Cuisine was another highlight of the festival.

Artists featured were Nikhil D’Souza – Eclectic acoustic guitar-based pop, Blot! – Mixed media electronica, Anoushka Maskey – Indie Folk, Dream-pop, Tsumyoki – Hip Hop. Local artists like Rudy & the kool kats, Dappest & ADL, B4NSHAN, also left the audience thrilled.

Tourists from different parts of the country were left impressed with the music and the variety of local cuisine available. For pork lovers they identify Meghalaya as pork heaven, similarly was an attendee from Uttarakhand who couldn’t stop gushing about the smoked pork.

Sania, a tourist from Uttarakhand said, “This is my first time visiting Meghalaya. I did attend the Cherry Blossom festival but I find this festival much better. Here at the Hill’s festival it is decorated beautifully, I like the music more and the place is accessible. To add to that it is less crowded and properly organised.”

“The food is amazing, I tried the silkworm, I tried pork since I am a pork lover and this is my second glass of rice beer,” Sania described her first experience at The Hills Festival to EastMojo.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Her father added to it that this place was definitely heaven for meat lovers.

Meanwhile, a member of the organising team, Christina said that they are trying to bring an immersive experience of food, music, culture and every year they try to bring in local aspects to it. “We also bring in independent music artists since it is an independent festival and it is different from other festivals because it is not a concert it is inclusive to all age groups,” added Christina.

Also Read | Meghalaya: George Lyngdoh resigns from TMC citing ‘personal reasons’

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









